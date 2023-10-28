4 policemen selected for course in China

Islamabad:Four officers of Islamabad Police have been selected to participate in the International Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Programme (ILEOSP) in the People's Republic of China, the police spokesman said.
Under this programme, the selected officers will pursue advanced education in conjunction with modern policing methodologies during their tenure. The selection process for this scholarship programme involved the submission of requests by eligible officers of Islamabad Capital Police. The process included a comprehensive and transparent examination of merit, followed by interviews to select successful candidates for the scholarship programme.
