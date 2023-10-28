CDA Hospital launches magazine

A road in Islamabad. APP/File

Islamabad:The Capital Hospital of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday launched its official magazine CDA Chairman Captain (r) Anwaarul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion while doctors, paramedics, and nursing staff also attended the ceremony.

The official magazine contains information about facilities available at the hospital, equipment, and specialist doctors in different units. The CDA chairman on the occasion said that the library of the hospital would be digitalized with the addition of more books.