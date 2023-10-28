Housing authority meets

The logo of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority. Facebook/fghha

Islamabad:Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal, the newly posted Director General of, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority held a meeting with all the directors and senior officers of the authority on Friday.

He assigned targets to all the directors and issued instructions that they should submit quarterly, six-monthly, and annual progress reports. "Submission of these progress reports will help streamline the activities towards achieving the targets as promised with allottees/Government employees," he said.

He further emphasized that details of all completed and incomplete projects may be shared with him along with the obstacles and bottlenecks so that those could be removed well on time.