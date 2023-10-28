Human rights minister stresses upholding religious freedom

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George speaking at "Awareness Raising & Sensitization Session on Human Rights" in National College of Arts. APP

Islamabad:In line with Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan, we are dedicated to upholding religious freedom and equal rights for all, recognizing the integral role of minorities in our diverse society, stated Khalil George, Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights.

He was speaking at the "National Consultative Workshop on Developing Guidelines for Minority-Friendly Law Enforcement in Pakistan," jointly organised by the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights and the National Police Bureau with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

Khalil George, Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including diplomats, representatives from minority communities, journalists, police officials, lawyers, and civil society representatives. The main speakers at the event included Amanda DeSadeleer, First Secretary at the Canadian High Commission, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, IGP, Director General of the National Police Bureau, Ministry of Interior, Rahim Awan, DG, Legal Aid and Justice Authority, Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director, Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights, Nasir Aftab, DIGP Rapid Response Force, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar Secretary Minority Rights, Government of Punjab, Kamran Azam Khan, Secretary NCHR, Asiya Nasir, former MNA, Petor Jackob, Executive Director, Center for Social Justice and Huma Chugtai, Human Rights Expert.

This consultative workshop marked a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to ensure minority rights and inclusivity within Pakistan's law enforcement framework.

Khalil George, Federal Minister for Human Rights, emphasized the urgent need for a more inclusive and just Pakistan, where every citizen, regardless of their background, enjoys dignity and security under the law. He highlighted the importance of sensitizing and diversifying law enforcement agencies, and enhancing transparency to protect the rights of minorities and underrepresented groups.

Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director of the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights, highlighted the critical imperative of formulating guidelines for minority-friendly law enforcement in Pakistan, in accordance with the nation's constitutional principles. His emphasis on sensitizing both the police force and the judiciary towards the rights and concerns of minorities underscores the commitment to upholding justice, equality, and human rights for all citizens, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive and harmonious society in Pakistan.

Amanda DeSadeleer, the First Secretary at the Canadian High Commission, resolved to advancing the cause of gender inclusivity and addressing the concerns of Pakistan's minorities through collaborative efforts with local organizations and civil society. She underscored the vital importance of implementing existing legislation to ameliorate the challenging conditions faced by these communities and expressed Canada's unwavering support for these endeavours.

DeSadeleer extended her sincere gratitude to the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights for their effective execution of the project's goals, reaffirming her commitment to advancing the cause of minorities in Pakistan through ongoing initiatives.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, IGP, Director General of the National Police Bureau, emphasized the pivotal role of the police in addressing challenges faced by minority individuals. He mentioned that the National Police Bureau has established a minority protection unit and initiated efforts to sensitize the police in collaboration with the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights, aiming to ensure compliance with relevant laws and build trust within minority communities.

Asiya Nasir, Former MNA, emphasized the need to bridge the gap between legislation and implementation, advocating for and consolidating minority-related laws, while emphasizing the significance of training, workshops, and behavioural change in promoting human rights within law enforcement.

Peter Jackob, Executive Director, Centre for Social Justice highlighted persistent religious discrimination and the failure to implement the Jilani judgment.