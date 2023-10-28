UVAS expresses solidarity with Kashmiris, Palestinians

A front of view of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS). uvas.edu.pk/

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed a solidarity day and arranged a walk and seminar to express solidarity with the innocent people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine on Friday.

The participants of walk and seminar also condemned the terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel against innocent people of Palestine. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk in the city campus while deans, director chairman/chairpersons and a large number of students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the walk. The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor office and culminated in front of UVAS main lawn after taking a round of the City Campus. Similar activities were observed in all campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, KBCMA CVAS-Narowal and Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah.

Scholarships

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a ceremony for Taleem Mumkin Scholarship Programme on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS VC Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS awarded 1,359 scholarships last year and the total amount awarded in these scholarships was over Rs103 million and among eight thousand students of UVAS every 6th student was getting scholarship after competing criteria.

He thanked Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) for awarding 126 UVAS students over rupees 10 million per annum on merit. He advised students to learn soft skills to get jobs in well-known organisations for a bright future.