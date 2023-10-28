Global project on arts, climate change to be launched

Representational image. hisawyer.com/

LAHORE:The Little Art’s latest venture is a pioneering international project focusing on art for children and youth worldwide to instigate profound reflection among young people regarding their consumption habits.

By encouraging individual actions that are both meaningful and environmentally responsible, the organisation aims to inspire positive change within the context of planetary boundaries. The organisation served as a consultant to the Government of Sharjah, playing an instrumental role in establishing FUNN-Sharjah Media Arts Organisation for Children and Youth. This initiative led to the inception of the region's largest children's film festival, the Sharjah International Film Festival, which has since become a cornerstone in the cultural landscape of the UAE.

In New Zealand and Qatar, the organization introduced ArtBeat, an online national competition in 2021, offering children the opportunity to expose their creativity from the safety of their homes. The organization invites children and youth from all walks of life to partake in this transformative initiative, fostering a collective commitment to address the pressing issue of climate change through the universal language of art.