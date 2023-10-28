‘Youth should be raised as per Iqbal’s teachings’

Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi. Faceook/abdulrauf.rafiqui

LAHORE:Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi has said that youth should be raised according to Allama Iqbal’s teachings. He said this during his meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the Punjab University Dr. Khalid Mehmood here on Friday. Both heads of institutions agreed upon defining the method to inculcate Iqbal’s thoughts in the new generation. Dr Khalid Mehmood welcomed Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi and congratulated him on assuming the post of Director of Iqbal Academy. During the meeting, the ongoing scientific and literary research in Punjab University regarding Iqbal literature was discussed. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that a plan was being prepared to further improve the method of initiating young students into the thought of Iqbal in Punjab University. Dr Abdul Rauf said that Punjab University has the status of authority regarding Iqbal's literature, and the students here have played an important role in spreading Iqbal's thought and philosophy all over the world.