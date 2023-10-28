Pakistan held by India

ISLAMABAD: India saved their blushes by scoring in the match’s dying moments to earn a draw against Pakistan juniors in the 11th Sultan Johor Hockey Cup in Johor Bahru (Malaysia) on Friday.
Pakistan led 3-2, a minute before the final hooter when Uttam scored the equaliser for Indian juniors. India were the first to take the lead through Amandeep in the 30th minute. Pakistan equalised at the start of the third quarter with Arbaaz Ahmed netting the penalty corner. Abdul Hanan Shahid then made it 2-1 for Pakistan in the 49th minute of action-packed fourth quarter. Arjun drew level for India in the 56th minute.
Both the teams made all-out efforts to take the lead during the remaining period of time with Arbaaz Ahmed fully utilizing a penalty corner coming Pakistan’s way in the 58th minute to put his team 3-2 up. It all looked over for India when Uttam pulled back the equaliser a minute before the final hooter to make it 3-3. Pakistan juniors will play the second match against New Zealand today (Saturday), and the third pool match against the host team Malaysia on October 31.
