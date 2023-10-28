Buttler’s men following football, rugby tradition

England captain Jos Buttler. AFP File

MUMBAI: Australians have long insisted a key problem for English sports teams is not losing but the fall-out from winning. Jos Buttler´s men are certainly doing their best to prove their arch-rivals´ point at the World Cup in India, an eight-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday leaving the reigning champions on the brink of elimination after a fourth defeat in five games. It will be meagre consolation to Buttler and his team-mates to know they are not the first England men´s side to falter in the defence of a global title.

England won the 1966 football World Cup on home soil -- still their lone major international soccer triumph -- yet four years later were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in Mexico with what some pundits thought was a stronger squad.

And England were unable to back up their 2003 rugby union World Cup success, although they did reach the 2007 final. In that context, England adding last year´s T20 World Cup title to the 50-over trophy won so thrillingly in a 2019 final against New Zealand at Lord´s could be viewed as bucking the trend.

Indeed, no sooner had their Test counterparts climbed to the top of the five-day game´s world rankings in 2011, after winning all four home games against India, then they lost their next four matches.

"I don´t know if lost focus is quite the right phrase to use, but, if there are degrees of hunger and desire, perhaps we dropped off a couple after getting to No 1," said the then England coach Andy Flower.

Matthew Mott, England´s current white-ball chief, found himself under fire for saying data indicated they field first in energy-sapping conditions during a colossal 229-run thrashing by South Africa in Mumbai.

As if that were not enough, the Australian added: "I thought the heat was more than we bargained for." Heat of a different kind is now coming England´s way, with none of their four defeats at his World Cup in any way narrow - they started with a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand and suffered a 69-run loss to Afghanistan that daily looks less shocking.

In Mott´s defence, England had only 10 pre-World Cup one-day internationals this year, excluding games against Ireland shortly before they left for India that did not feature members of their tournament squad. It all suggests a rather casual approach to retaining their 50-over crown.

Buttler, who has managed a meagre 95 runs in five matches -- with 43 coming in one innings against New Zealand -- insisted England were not relying on past glories, even though every member of Thursday´s XI was aged 30 or above. "You have to go and create it again. You can´t rest on your laurels, take anything for granted or just think it would be alright on the night."