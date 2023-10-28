Santner set for100th ODI at WC

NEW DELHI: An unassuming cricketer like most of his New Zealand teammates, Mitchell Santner has been the team´s go-to bowler at the World Cup and will play his 100th ODI against Australia on Saturday with high expectations.
The 31-year-old left-arm spinner has claimed 12 wickets in five matches so far to be one behind Adam Zampa of Australia. Santner´s ability to choke the runs and get regular wickets makes him a key asset on India´s slow, turning pitches.
His economy-rate of 4.25 is second only to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (3.80). "We certainly haven´t been surprised at all and we´ve seen the work that he´s put in day in day out," New Zealand´s stand-in-skipper Tom Latham said.
"I think the performances that he´s had in the one-day game but also in the T20 game he´s had many experiences over here and the IPL (Indian Premier League) for a few years now." His role in the Kiwi team remains invaluable as he leads an otherwise less experienced spin attack including Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.
"He´s been a valued member of the side for a long time and I guess he´s able to bowl in every situation, whether that be at the top in the first 10, through the middle and obviously at the back end," said Latham.
