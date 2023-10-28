Miami’s Messi named finalist for MLS Newcomerof the Year

Lionel Messi. AFP/File

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer´s Newcomer of the Year award despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old striker, who inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, powered Miami to the Leagues Cup title in a tournament with MLS and Mexican league sides in August. Messi only played his first MLS match for Miami on August 26 as a second-half substitute and scored a goal in Inter´s 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls to snap an 11-match winless streak.

But nagged by a late-season leg injury, Messi was unable to lift Miami from the league cellar into the MLS playoffs.