Newcastle ‘in limbo’ over Tonali betting ban

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was found to have gambled on matches involving his former club AC Milan. AFP

LONDON: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said there is a "high chance" that Sandro Tonali could be involved in Saturday´s Premier League fixture at Wolves despite being handed a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday the 23-year-old international midfielder had been suspended until next season following an investigation, although the sanction is yet to be ratified by governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Tonali´s agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around £55 million ($67 million) has a gambling addiction. Asked for his reaction to the ban on Friday, Howe said: "It´s a difficult one because we haven´t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

"So we´ve heard the news, the speculation, statement, but we haven´t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment so we´re sort of in limbo really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through."

Howe said the Italian could feature at Molineux. "There´s a high chance again he could be available for us," he said. "I think there´s a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so we´ll see."

Howe, whose side are sixth in the Premier League after four wins in five games, said it was impossible to work with hindsight, when asked about the signing. "You make a decision at the time with the knowledge that you have," he said. "We really liked him as a footballer.

"We had no idea that this was even a possibility so of course there´s an element of frustration and disappointment that we´re not going to have a quality player for a long period of time." Howe said Tonali, who came on as a substitute in Newcastle´s 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, had continued to train well. "He was bright when he came on against Dortmund," he said.