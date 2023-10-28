 
Saturday October 28, 2023
Sports

Newcastle ‘in limbo’ over Tonali betting ban

By AFP
October 28, 2023
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was found to have gambled on matches involving his former club AC Milan. AFP
LONDON: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said there is a "high chance" that Sandro Tonali could be involved in Saturday´s Premier League fixture at Wolves despite being handed a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday the 23-year-old international midfielder had been suspended until next season following an investigation, although the sanction is yet to be ratified by governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Tonali´s agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around £55 million ($67 million) has a gambling addiction. Asked for his reaction to the ban on Friday, Howe said: "It´s a difficult one because we haven´t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

"So we´ve heard the news, the speculation, statement, but we haven´t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment so we´re sort of in limbo really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through."

Howe said the Italian could feature at Molineux. "There´s a high chance again he could be available for us," he said. "I think there´s a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so we´ll see."

Howe, whose side are sixth in the Premier League after four wins in five games, said it was impossible to work with hindsight, when asked about the signing. "You make a decision at the time with the knowledge that you have," he said. "We really liked him as a footballer.

"We had no idea that this was even a possibility so of course there´s an element of frustration and disappointment that we´re not going to have a quality player for a long period of time." Howe said Tonali, who came on as a substitute in Newcastle´s 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, had continued to train well. "He was bright when he came on against Dortmund," he said.

