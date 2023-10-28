Suwannapura overcomes early bogeys to keep lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand´s Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a three-under-par round of 69.
Suwannarpurna´s 12-under 132 through two rounds kept her one shot ahead of American Rose Zhang, who shot up to second after shooting a 68 on day two.
France´s Celine Boutier shot the lowest score of the round with a 64 courtesy of nine birdies, finishing ahead of a trio of golfers five shots back. But it was business as usual for Suwannapura on a clear day in the Malaysian capital as she bids to win her third title on the LPGA Tour.
She made a horrendous start with two bogeys on the first three holes, but the 30-year-old kept her composure and grew in confidence as the round went on. Suwannapurna secured her first birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and went on to produce a solid back nine with another four birdies.
The Bangkok-born golfer said the poor start didn´t worry her too much. "I didn´t really get stressed about the two bogeys, as I felt the pin positions were not easy at all. I just kept trying my best and hopefully get some birdies in," she said.
