October 28, 2023
Suwannapura overcomes early bogeys to keep lead

By AFP
October 28, 2023
Jasmine Suwannapura tees off on the fifth hole at the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club on Friday. Bangkok Post
KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand´s Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a three-under-par round of 69.

Suwannarpurna´s 12-under 132 through two rounds kept her one shot ahead of American Rose Zhang, who shot up to second after shooting a 68 on day two.

France´s Celine Boutier shot the lowest score of the round with a 64 courtesy of nine birdies, finishing ahead of a trio of golfers five shots back. But it was business as usual for Suwannapura on a clear day in the Malaysian capital as she bids to win her third title on the LPGA Tour.

She made a horrendous start with two bogeys on the first three holes, but the 30-year-old kept her composure and grew in confidence as the round went on. Suwannapurna secured her first birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and went on to produce a solid back nine with another four birdies.

The Bangkok-born golfer said the poor start didn´t worry her too much. "I didn´t really get stressed about the two bogeys, as I felt the pin positions were not easy at all. I just kept trying my best and hopefully get some birdies in," she said.

