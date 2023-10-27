Political parties protest against new conditions for pedestrians to cross Chaman border

This photograph shows Pakistan security personnel looking on as travellers wait to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman. — AFP/File

CHAMAN: National-level political parties appear to have united against the imposition of new conditions on pedestrians crossing the Pak-Afghan border at Bab-e-Dosti in Chaman.

A large protest demonstration was taken out on the Pak-Afghan border thoroughfare on Thursday. Government and military officers held talks with the protesters and other stakeholders of the city, assuring them of addressing their issues, after which they dispersed.

A large number of people attended the protest, while observing a complete shutter-down strike in the city. They vowed to stage a sit-in until their demands were met. The protesters said the new conditions on pedestrians crossing the Pak-Afghan border were affecting thousands of people on both sides.

The demonstration was attended by Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP’s) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, as well as by local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, traders’ associations, civil society and tribal unions.