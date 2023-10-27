Amending law parliament’s right, govt to appeal against SC verdict on military trials: Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking in this picture released on October 17, 2023. — X/@anwaar_kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has announced that his government will appeal against the Supreme Court judgment of Monday that declared as unconstitutional trials of civilians in military courts pertaining to May 9 and 10 violent incidents.

Speaking in a private TV channel’s programme, he said it is the right of parliament to make changes in the law, and his government will appeal against the apex court’s ruling against trials of civilians in military courts.

Kakar said he is a citizen of this country, and there should be nothing objectionable if he as interim prime minister makes any contribution to the media.

He said he had highlighted issues of working journalists, and it was what he had talked about in the press conference the other day. He thought it was a challenging theme on which people had their opinions but did not express them.

The prime minister emphasized that his remarks about owners, journalists and the media were not aimed at hurting the sentiments of anyone. He said that if he addressed a similar press conference, he would speak on the same topic but would perhaps use different words.

On Wednesday, Kakar faced criticism from the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Parliamentary Reporters Association of Pakistan for his remarks about the print rmedia.

Answering a question on the pending summary of the Ministry of Information for an increase in the government advertisement rates, he had stated that the print media should change its flawed business model and should generate revenue through its own resources instead of depending on government funding.