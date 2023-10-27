British MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt photographed in 2019. — AFP/File

LONDON: A British Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police and the lawmaker said on Thursday, in the latest damaging episode for the UK ruling party.

Surrey Police said the man was also detained on possession of controlled substances. He was arrested on Wednesday morning before being released on conditional bail while the investigation continues. Crispin Blunt, 63, posted a statement on X --confirming that it was he who had been arrested.

“I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. “The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge,” added Blunt, a former junior minister.