IHC dismisses Imran’s plea against trial in cipher case: Nawaz pleas against conviction restored

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) building. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday restored Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against accountability courts’ conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.



Nawaz Sharif appeared in person before an IHC division bench — led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb — which heard his pleas against the sentences awarded to him in the two graft cases. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that it has no objections to the revival of Nawaz’s pleas.

When asked if NAB would defend the judgments against Nawaz in its arguments upon the restoration of appeals, the anti-corruption body said that it would review the case and evidence before giving its arguments. The capital’s high court had granted protective bail to the PMLN supremo on October 19, allowing him to return safely to the country and appear before the court on October 24. Then, on October 24, after the anti-graft watchdog told the court that it had no objections to the pleas filed by Nawaz, the three-time deposed premier’s bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases was extended till October 26. Moreover, the Punjab government approved the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on that same day.

The ousted prime minister was handed down a 10-year jail sentence in the Avenfield properties corruption reference for owning assets beyond known income in July 2018 and another year for not cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog — both of the sentences were to be served concurrently. In the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24, 2018, and then taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from where he was shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. The elder Sharif was released from jail in March 2019 and travelled to London for medical treatment in November 2019 after permission from the Lahore High Court. Later, the IHC declared him a proclaimed offender in both cases in December 2020.

Azam Nazir Tarar, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that when an accused appears in court, the warrants against him stand cancelled at that very moment. NAB Prosecutor General Advocate Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah said that the anti-graft watchdog could only withdraw the reference against Nawaz if “the decision was not heard”. “We have read about both the cases,” he said, informing the court that the Avenfield reference was filed on the Supreme Court’s order. And on the same court’s order, he said, a joint investigation team was also formed. “The references were then filed with the NAB chairman’s approval. When the accountability court issued its verdict, appeals were filed,” the prosecutor general added. The window to withdraw the reference was during the said trial, Shah noted, adding that in line with the law, an appeal can be filed, but the reference itself cannot be withdrawn after the sentence has been awarded. “If an appeal is filed, a decision has to be made, it cannot be dismissed even for non-pursuance,” he said. Shah said if the appeals are to be restored, then the arguments will be heard on merit and then a decision will be taken.

He told the court that speculations were being made that NAB had surrendered, but “let me assure you that this is not the situation”. Shah said it is his job to advise the NAB chairman in line with the law. Nawaz had filed two pleas, but both were dismissed on grounds of non-pursuance. “But right now, we don’t have any objection to Nawaz’s pleas in the first phase. If an absconder has surrendered before the court, then his appeals should be reinstated.”

The court said that NAB was given repeated chances but it changed lawyers thrice, Pervaiz said. “The court also mentioned that NAB has failed to fulfil its responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking to stop the proceedings against him in the cipher case by a special court.

The special court earlier this week indicted Imran and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case that included charges of violating the secret law by misusing and misplacing the diplomatic cable based on conversations between Pakistan’s envoy to Washington and the US diplomat during the tenure of his government last year.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the jailed deposed prime minister’s plea. The court, while wrapping up his plea against the indictment, ordered that Imran be provided a “fair trial”. In the same case under the Official Secrets Act, the decision on the bail application of the PTI chairman will be announced tomorrow. The court has reserved its decision after hearing the arguments on the bail application.

The trial in the cipher case will begin on Friday and both Imran and Qureshi have denied the charges against them. The hearings will take place before a special court behind closed doors at the Adiyala Prison, where Imran is being held.

In Thursday’s hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan’s counsel, told the court that the authorities had handed them the challan on October 17, and without providing them a week’s time, the court indicted the PTI chief on October 23. “[Imran] has been accused of changing the cipher’s contents. But until now, we have neither been provided with the amended or the original copy of the cipher,” the lawyer argued. He told the court that the cipher had not been included in the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet against Imran. “When I am unaware on what basis my client is being charged, then how can a trial proceed? The trial court should be ordered to provide us with the relevant documents,” he pleaded. Safdar said that there was “a secret arrest and secret remand in this case, we did not come to the court, but the way the charges were filed is not acceptable”.