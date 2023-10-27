NCP items worth Rs950m seized in four months: official

This photo shows drivers of goods trucks waiting along a street leading towards the Afghan border crossing point in Chaman. — AFP/File

LANDIKOTAL: Chief Collector of Customs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Akram, said on Thursday that customs authorities had seized non-custom-paid items worth Rs950 millions during the past four months.

Speaking at Torkham zero point, Akram stated that concrete measures had been taken to combat smuggling and stringent directives issued to all customs officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the menace.

He said that Pakistan had recently banned the export of several items to Afghanistan, which were being smuggled back into Pakistan.Akram stated that the federal government had instructed all relevant departments to take strict actions to stabilise Pakistan’s economy, as many items exported to Afghanistan through transit trade were being illicitly brought back into Pakistan.He said that over the past four months, Pakistan Customs, in collaboration with sister departments, had conducted 120 raids to discourage smuggling.