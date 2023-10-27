SCCI chief calls for steps to promote tourism in KP

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chief Fuad Ishaq while speaking in a meeting in this picture released on October 25, 2023. — Facebook/Sarhad Chamber Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chief Fuad Ishaq demanded the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of tourism and hotel industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to a delegation of Hotels Association Peshawar, led by Wahab Afridi here, Fuad Ishaq said the role of the hotel industry was vital in the economic development of the country.The hotel industry, like other major sectors, he said, had badly suffered in terrorism and coronavirus pandemic lockdown and incentives should be offered to the business community attached with the sector.

“Tourism is also an important sector so the government should pay special attention toward this sector,” he said and called for attracting foreign and local tourists towards important tourism spots and historic places in the province.

The delegation apprised the SCCI president about reservations on government anti-business actions and policies of the business community attached to the hotel industry.Participants of the delegation gave a proposal about formation of a joint committee and hiring a legal advisor to find out solutions to the issues. The SCCI president fully agreed and assured that they will take up issues of hotel industries with relevant authorities in an effective manner.