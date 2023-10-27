Repatriation programme finalized: KP CM says illegal foreigners to face action

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan while chairing a high-level provincial meeting in Peshawar in this still taken from a video released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan said on Thursday action would be launched against foreigners living illegally in the province after the expiry of the October 31 deadline.

A handout quoted Azam khan as having said that the repatriation programme of the foreign nationals living illegally living in the province had been finalized.Action would be launched from the 1st of November. The repatriation of such persons would be carried out from the designated points in the province,” he explained.

“The relevant administration will arrange temporary points where food would be provided to such people. Women, children and old people would be accorded special treatment as per the traditions of the land,” he said.

The caretaker chief minister said that all such foreigners could go back to their homelands voluntarily before the 1st of next month. “The government will extend every possible support to them for this purpose,” he assured.

Giving the tally of those illegal foreigners who had left the country so far, he said around 60,000 such people had gone back to their homeland via the Torkham border.He added that currently, three temporary centers/spots were being arranged in Peshawar, Haripur and Landikotal for the purpose.

The caretaker chief minister said under this temporary arrangement, doctors, medicines and other health facilities would also be extended to the people being repatriated to their native land.

He said a programme had been chalked out for the easy repatriation of those foreign nationals coming from other provinces.Azam Khan said the government hoped the entire repatriation process of all such foreigners would be completed amicably and action taken against those creating hurdles in the repatriation process.He appealed to the citizens not to provide shelter to foreigners living here without any legal cover.