Blind murder case solved in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Police have unraveled the mystery behind the murder of a visually impaired student, thus resolving a case that had stirred significant public interest.

Ibn-e-Amin reported the tragic killing of his 18-year-old son Shams-ul-Amin one week ago. District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood formed an investigation team that started probing the case.

The team traced the prime suspect, Noorullah, a resident of Aman Garh area. Noorullah revealed that the slain man had an affair with his (the alleged killer’s) sister. Overwhelmed by intense emotions, Noorullah took the drastic step of murder, involving his accomplices Barakat and Inzamam. The police later arrested the other accomplices too.

The DPO also commended the investigative team’s dedication and stressed the community’s role in supporting the police.