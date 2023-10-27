PMA to protect medical practitioners’ rights

A doctor receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Lahore on February 3, 2021. — AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Thursday said that the association is committed to safeguarding the rights of medical practitioners.

President PMA Islamabad chapter Professor Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandisha said this while chairing the executive body meeting of PMA Islamabad. General Secretary PMA Islamabad Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha and other members of PMA also participated in the meeting. It was decided that the PMA Islamabad chapter would raise voices for doctors for early address their outstanding issues by using all relevant forums.

The participants of the meeting agreed that they would take all issues in an appropriate manner and in a democratic way. The meeting asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to take necessary steps for the betterment of physicians. The meeting was attended by PMA body members including Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Dr Mian Rasheed, Dr Imran Sikandar, Dr S M Shaheen, Dr Mumtaz Niazi, Dr Iqbal Memon, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Dr Abid Hussain Shah, Dr Abid Saeed, Dr Syeda Laba Hussain, Dr Mahrukh, Dr Anjum Elahi, Dr Rana Javed, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Madiha, Dr Shamaila and Dr Roshan.