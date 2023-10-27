Dr. Hameera elected JI Women Wing’s secretary general

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan's Women Wing participates in a rally on International Women's Daty. — APP

Islamabad: The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Siraj ul Haq, has announced the results of the women's wing's election, and Dr. Hameera Tariq has been appointed as the Secretary-General for the 2024-26 session of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. The newly elected Secretary-General, Dr. Hameera Tariq, will soon assume her responsibilities, taking the oath of office.

The Secretary-General of the women's wing, Darwana Siddiqi, expressed her hopes for Dr. Hameera Tariq's successful tenure in her congratulatory message, praying for strength and competence for her new role. She emphasized that she hopes Allah grants Dr. Hameera Tariq steadfastness and excellence in her duties and makes her a valuable assistant and supporter in her responsibilities. This election marks a significant development within Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, with Dr. Hameera Tariq set to lead the women's wing in the upcoming session.