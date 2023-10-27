Call to establish Palestine Fund

President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer while speaking with the participants of a gathering in this picture released on August 27, 2023. — Facebook/Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer

LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, has demanded the government establish Palestine Fund to help the besieged Muslims of Gaza facing imminent threat of genocide by the Israeli attacks.

Every limit of state terrorism, cruelty and genocide has been crossed by Zionist entity in its attempt to exterminate and annihilate the courageous Palestinian Muslims fighting to regain their occupied lands from the Zionist gang, he said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.