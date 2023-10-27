UVAS convocation on Nov 23

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore building. — Facebook/University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore Pakistan

LAHORE:The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held at City Campus on 23rd November, 2023.

According to a press release, Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will preside over the convocation. UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparations /arrangements for the convocation. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.