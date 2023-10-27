Governor greets Kazakhstan on Republic Day

Governor Balighur Rehman speaks during a ceremony in this screengrab taken from a video released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/The Governor of Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman attended the 31st Republic Day of Kazakhstan function as a chief guest at Alhamra here on Thursday.

The governor extended his heartfelt felicitations to the brotherly people of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of their Republic Day. Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman said that the nation of Kazakhstan is a resilient and independent nation. He referred to last year and said that the two countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. He said that Kazakhstan's dynamic economic and regional power transformation is recognised throughout the region and beyond. He said that the people of the two countries share common historical, cultural and religious ties.