Theatre festival to kick off with Ajoka play

A poster showing the schedule of the 'Lahore Lahore Aye' theatre festival in this picture was released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Alhamra Lahore Arts Council

Lahore: The Punjab government’s 'Lahore Lahore Aye' theatre festival will kick off with Ajoka Theatre's acclaimed play ‘Kala Meda Bhes’.

Written by Shahid Nadeem and originally directed by Ajoka founder late Madeeha Gauhar, the play is based on a true story and highlights the social issues such as status of women and lack of drinking water in South Punjab.

The form of the play is inspired by the ancient Swaang theatre and has stunning Cholistani costumes and enchanting Seraiki folk and Sufi songs. Sohail Warraich is the Associate Director while Naseem Abbas and Kanwal Khan have worked on music and costumes respectively. Musicians include flute player Akmal Qadri, Kanwal Christopher and Saira. The play will be performed in Alhamra Hall 2 at 7pm tomorrow (Saturday) and will be free for the general public.