We will be a different team from here on: Shadab

Vice-captain Shadab Khan addressing the press conference. — X/@ imransiddique89

ISLAMABAD: In what could be termed as an effort to lift the morale of the team and fans back home, vice-captain Shadab Khan promised a much improved performance in the World Cup match against South Africa on Friday, stating that it would be the start of a winning streak for his team.

“We have now reached a point where we cannot afford losing another match. Every match from here on will be do or die for us. We will start our winning streak with the match against South Africa. The body language will be different and so will be our performance. We will bounce back in all departments of the game from Friday onward,” Shadab said.

“In do-or-die scenarios we have the ability to do anything. We previously have lifted our game from nowhere and here again we have all the ability to do it. We will come out of the bad performance and make the difference. We have no option left but to bounce back and take the game back to our opponents.”

Shadab admitted that the team so far had failed to perform in all departments of the game. “We have not performed well in all departments. Fielding and bowling are the worst areas. Our bowlers only bowled well in patches. We had set a high standard for us in fielding. Things are going totally in the opposite direction as far as fielding is concerned. Before the start of the World Cup, our performance had been brilliant in all departments of the game. Now it is at the lowest ebb and that too in every department of the game. But I am confident of regaining our best with the start of the match against South Africa.”

Shadab said when a team starts losing, criticism comes naturally. “When you lose, every flaw comes to the fore and criticism starts from everywhere. That is natural. We can silence criticism only through our performance. Once you start performing, everyone will start praising you.”

He said the team wanted to forget what happened in the past. “We want to land at the wicket with a fresh vigour and spirit. We will make an all out effort to remove our weaknesses and play the best cricket. We will start getting back to winning ways from the match against South Africa.”

On his personal contributions for the team so far during the mega event, he said he has not been at his best. “Look my performance has not been up to the mark so far. Basically I am a bowler who can bat. From here on I want to put in my hundred percent and leave the rest to the God Almighty.”

To a question about the middle-order batting, Shadab said that it holds immense importance. “Look against Afghanistan together with Iftikhar we picked up momentum. Middle order gives impetus to runs scoring which is very important. There is a need to improve contribution further to raise a good total. Likewise, it is very important to click in the middle overs.”

Hasan to miss South Africa match Fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for Pakistan's match against South Africa as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever on Wednesday night, but he is recovering well. He will be given rest to recover fully ahead of the remaining games.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs South Africa

1:30 pm PST