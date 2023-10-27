Haider wins gold to qualify for Paris Paralympic Games

Haider Ali won his country's first Paralympic gold ever at Tokyo 2020. — PTV/File

LAHORE: Pakistan's seasoned paralympic athlete Haider Ali on Thursday earned 2024 Paris Paralympic Games slot when he won gold in men's discus throw F37 category in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Haider managed a 51.23 metre throw. The feat also enabled him to make it to the next year's Paralympic Games in Paris. The qualifying standard for this category is 39 metre.

Haider's throws break-up was 43.37m, 47.94m, 44.98m, 51.23m, 38.39m and 44.82m. Japan's Yamato Shimbo with a throw of 49.70m claimed silver while China's Xuelong Zhang with a throw of 48.26 metre clinched bronze.