West Indies A edge Pakistan A by three wickets

West Indies Women A batter strikes a shot in the match with Pakistan Women A. — PCB

LAHORE: West Indies Women A beat Pakistan Women A by three wickets here at Ghani Institute ground on Thursday.

Batting first, Pakistan Women A managed to score 188 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. The top-scorers for the team were Sidra Nawaz, who contributed a valuable 50 runs, Shawaal Zulfiqar with 32 runs, and Eyman Fatima, who added 25 runs to the total. The West Indies Women A bowlers put up a commendable performance, with Ashmini Munisar taking 3 wickets for 21 runs, while Qiana Joseph and Zaida James claimed 2 wickets for 30 and 31 runs, respectively.

West Indies Women A chased down the target with just one ball to spare, scoring 189 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 49.5 overs. Rashada Williams was the standout performer for the West Indies, amassing an impressive 71 runs. Shabika Gajnabi contributed 25 runs, and Zaida James added 23 runs. Pakistan Women A's Anosha Nasir was the most successful bowler for her side, taking 3 wickets for 36 runs.