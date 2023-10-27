Alam, Shabbir, Baig shine in Defence Raya Golf first round

Representational image of a golf course. — Unsplash

LAHORE: The first round of the Defence Raya Professional Golf Championship showcased remarkable talent and competitive spirit among the golfers, with M. Alam, M. Shabbir, and Ahmed Baig putting on stellar performances.

M. Alam, hailing from Lahore and currently ranked at number 7, exhibited all-round brilliance, concluding the first round with an outstanding score of 66, which is six strokes under par. His performance on the course was characterized by classy and accurate hitting, leading to six birdies and twelve pars.

Not far behind, Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad displayed the qualities of a true champion during the first round of 18 holes. He finished the round with a score of 67, just one stroke behind the leader, at five strokes under par.

Ahmed Baig, a highly capable golfer from the Royal Palm Golf Club, managed a remarkable gross round of 69, finishing three strokes under par. Other notable performers in the competition included Minhaj Maqsood and M. Zubair, both with scores of 70, and Matloob Ahmed, M. Naseer, and M. Imran from Defence Raya, all finishing with scores of 71.