Munazza first Pak woman to referee all-male event

Representational image of a golf course. — Golf Roll-up

LAHORE: Munazza Shaheen has achieved a significant honour for Pakistan being part of a team of 12 International Rules Officials who are officiating at the prestigious '2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship' taking place at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

She is the first woman from Pakistan to referee an all-male international tournament. Her selection was made by the Royal & Ancient (R&A) Scotland and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), organisations that set global standards for international golf.

Grant Moir, the Executive Director - Governance of the R&A, and Tournament Director of the event, noted that Munazza's selection was based on her hard work and dedication, which he had witnessed during her participation in an R&A Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar in Scotland.