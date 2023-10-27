Rooney’s Birmingham booed off after Hull loss

Wayne Rooney has been named the new Birmingham manager. — ITV

LONDON: Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney suffered the indignity of hearing his side booed off following a 2-0 loss against Hull in his first home game in charge on Wednesday.

Rooney was hired to mastermind a promotion push after replacing the sacked John Eustace, but the former Manchester United and England star has lost his first two matches with the Blues.

Liam Delap´s 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene made it a miserable St Andrew´s debut for Rooney against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior, who is now in charge of Hull.

Birmingham´s players were jeered at half-time and there was also abuse directed at Rooney from a minority of fans unhappy with his appointment before louder boos at full-time.

Rooney had emerged from a pyrotechnic display and blue and white smoke to warm applause on his way to the dugout before kick-off.

But the mood soon turned sour to emphasise the size of the task facing Rooney, whose team are currently 12th in the second tier. Second-placed Ipswich kept the pressure on leaders Leicester with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Nathan Broadhead´s first-half goal earned Kieran McKenna´s side a 10th victory in 12 league games as they played their first fixture since October 7.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty before Pascal Struijk scored an own goal as Leeds´ three-match winning run was halted by a 1-0 defeat at Stoke.

Struijk´s 80th-minute own goal came five minutes after Bamford blazed over the crossbar from 12 yards. Leeds remained third after Preston and Southampton drew 2-2 at Deepdale.