KU students rally in support of Palestinians

Participants of an 'Al-Quds March' at the University of Karachi (KU) can be seen in this picture released on October 26, 2023, organised under the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT). — Facebook/Jamaat e Islami Karachi

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) organized an 'Al-Quds March' in the University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and denouncing Israeli aggression.

The march, from UBL bank to Pharmacy Chowk in the varsity, was attended by the KU’s acting vice-chancellor Justice (retd) Feroz Hassan, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, teachers and students. Hassan said that the KU students have delivered a message of unwavering support for the Palestinians, and everyone should help the oppressed whenever and whenever is possible for them. Rehman commented that the rally marked the beginning of a revolution against Israel’s atrocities.