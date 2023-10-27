Police kill burglar in Jauhar shootout

Police commandoes can be seen standing guard. — AFP/File

Police claimed on Thursday to have fatally shot a member of the gang of house robbers responsible for a recent heist in the Sachal area, where cash and other valuables worth more than Rs10 million were stolen from a residence.

The gang had targeted the house on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, during a wedding taking place in a residential society in Scheme 33. The robbers stole cash, gold, and other valuables valued at over Rs10 million, taking advantage of the absence of the homeowners, who returned from the wedding only to discover the burglary. Subsequently, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the police conducted a raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, tracing the culprits' location with the assistance of a rental car that had been used in the robbery.

In response, the culprits opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape. In self-defence, the police returned fire, resulting in the death of one suspect and the arrest of another. Unfortunately, their third accomplice managed to evade capture. The deceased robber was identified as Rashid, hailing from Punjab, while the injured individual in custody was identified as Yasir, also from Punjab. Further investigations are ongoing.