Man killed as robbers open fire in bid to escape

A representational image of a police tape. — AFP/File

A man fell victim to armed robbers’ gunfire in Chohta Gabol Goth within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Thursday.

Three robbers on a motorcycle attempted to escape after robbing two individuals at gunpoint, making off with a cell phone and a motorcycle. A gathering of people quickly formed in an attempt to catch the fleeing robbers. In response, the suspects resorted to indiscriminate firing.

As a result, 24-year-old Hazrat Umar, son of Fazal Nawab, sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Meanwhile, the crowd managed to capture one of the robbers, subjecting him to a beating before handing him over to the police. This robber was identified as Irfan. The police also announced the recovery of a weapon, motorcycle, and a cell phone from Irfan’s possession.

Raids are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining culprits who managed to escape. A case has been registered, and further investigations are in progress.