Friday October 27, 2023
Need for stability

By News Desk
October 27, 2023

Nations cannot progress without stability. Pakistan's unstable political landscape is the reason behind our unfortunate failure. Our leaders have wasted much time in political blame game instead of doing something for the welfare of people.

A lot of time has already been lost. It is important for all leaders to work together for the country's development.

Shamsher Riaz

Karachi

