The massive hike of 193 per cent in gas prices announced by the caretaker government recently has added one more burden for ordinary people who are already under the unbearable burden of the rising inflation. The gas price hike will create financial difficulties for people and stop them from making both ends meet.

The government has found an easy way to increase its revenue by increasing the cost of basic utilities without thinking for a second that the poor cannot bear this miserable load anymore. The government is going all-out to extort money from the pockets of citizens but is not cutting down on the perks given to public servants. A government comes to power to provide relief to people, not to multiply the atrocities and difficulties already being faced by their citizens.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi