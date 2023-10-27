Ignored issues

This refers to the letter ‘Sensible choice’ (Oct 25) by Shaik Badini. I believe that all successive PMs of Pakistan have failed to pay attention to what Pakistan truly needs. The country must prioritize two things: construction of dams and population control. All governments have neglected these important issues. As a result, almost every year, Pakistan suffers from destructive floods that lead to property damage and loss of lives. Similarly, an uncontrolled population has led to not only high inflation, but also unemployment, housing problems, water scarcity, etc.

It is also important for the Pakistan government to keep a check on its non-development expenditure. Some expense heads have reached a whopping $100 billion mark. It is time the government considered reducing such expenses. I believe a new group of politicians is all that Pakistan needs to expect good results.

Ravi Kumar Eman

Hyderabad

India