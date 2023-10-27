Shift in strategy

The PML-N wishes to come to power once again. But the party will have to offer something extraordinary to young Pakistanis. It needs to understand that time has changed, and dynastic politics cannot work here anymore. While the previous PML-N governments’ track record is better as compared to that of its rivals, what the party needs is to understand that it has to give some space to young blood in its rank and file. I believe that presenting Maryam Nawaz or Shehbaz Sharif as the next leaders of the PML-N will come at a heavy price for the PML-N.
Sheikh Imran
Tank
Nations cannot progress without stability. Pakistan's unstable political landscape is the reason behind our...
Pakistan’s defeat against Afghanistan in the World Cup has shocked cricket fans. Fingers are being rightly pointed...
This refers to the article ‘Victims of geopolitics: Palestine and Kashmir’ by Javid Husain. He is quite right as...
This refers to the article ‘The return of Nawaz Sharif’ by Husain Haqqani. The writer welcomes the reconciliatory...