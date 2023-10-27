Continuing tragedy

Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir protesting against the Indian occupation as the forces of India looked on. — AFP/File

The month of October of the year 1947 will forever be remembered as the darkest time for Kashmiris. Seventy-six years ago, on October 27, the Indian forces invaded Jammu and Kashmir, and thus began the illegal occupation of the region. Every year, Kashmiris and pro-Kashmir voices observe this day as ‘Black Day’. What India did decades ago was against the Partition plan and a deliberate attempt at sabotaging Pakistan’s strength. While Indian leaders took the issue to the UN and agreed to comply with it, the Kashmir resolution has so far remained ignored. For years, India was a little mindful of its violations. As a cover-up, it introduced a law – Article 370 – that granted special status to Occupied Kashmir, allowing the disputed region to maintain its autonomy. Under the law, the occupied territory was allowed autonomy except in these matters: communications, defence, finance, and foreign affairs. Property rights were also exclusive to residents of Kashmir, and no outsider could buy land in the region. But this autonomous status that allowed power to a Muslim population apparently did not sit well with Indian PM Narendra Modi’s aspirations of turning India into a majoritarian state. In 2019, in a blatant disregard to India’s democratic principles, Modi scrapped Article 370, and since then the valley has been under severe suppression.

Following a playbook that almost all authoritarian leaders follow, the Modi government cracked down on journalists responsible for critical reporting from the Kashmir valley. Right after the 2019 incident, the internet remained unavailable in the valley. The deliberate information blackout was a way to make the Kashmir issue insignificant in front of the international community. While such actions infuriated Pakistan, not much could be done to relieve Kashmiris of their pain and despair. The Pakistan government has raised its voice for the residents of the valley at the UN and other important forums, but over the years India’s portrayal of being a golden economic egg has deterred most countries from stating the obvious. Even the latest incident where Canada showed some assertion against India could not cajole most Western countries to take a firm stand against the country guilty of suppressing critical voices both within and outside India.

The international community has started seeing the Kashmir issue as an insignificant dispute between two neighbours and has decided not to intervene. Generations of Kashmiris who have seen nothing but a brutal regime which keeps suppressing their rights are on their own, silently fighting for their liberation. The continuous presence of militancy has led to countless missing persons in the valley, never-ending trauma for residents, and a fear of losing their loved ones to killing or abductions. Occupied Kashmir sees the heavy presence of armed troops who look at residents with suspicion. But history tells us that resistance movements have rarely failed. We have seen the liberation of South Africa that remained under occupation for decades, and we will see the day when Kashmiris will enjoy their rights and be free from any kind of occupation.