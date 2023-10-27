Poland-Pakistan tech tie-up

Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan Maciej Pisarski speaks during 7th Pak Water Energy Conference at Expo Center. — APP

LAHORE: Poland’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday that the two countries should expand their collaboration in technological solutions to tackle common challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and food security.

Maciej Pisarski, who spoke at an international conference on ‘The Future of Sustainability: Water-Food-Environment and Energy Nexus’ at the Expo Center, Lahore, said the world faces multiple challenges that require innovative and sustainable approaches.

“The technological advances, offered by the Polish firms during the conference, can make a huge difference in the lives of individuals and, similarly, may enhance our collaboration,” he said.

“Poland and Pakistan celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and it is high time that we move beyond our traditional areas of cooperation. Yes, we cherish our achievements in the past but we need to move beyond for the common good.”

Earlier, the Polish envoy conducted a conference on the future of sustainability during which the representatives from various technology firms from Poland like Symbionia, Nanoseen and Meliorex connected with the Pakistani businesses, engineers, academics and technocrats online and introduced their technologies which could help Pakistan fight water scarcity, frequent natural disasters, glacial impacts, lack of access to clean drinking water, and agricultural impacts of climate change.

The firms also offered cheapest eco-friendly desalination technology while the nano-technologists claimed solving many of the challenges facing humanity and the planet. The conference shared the vision to create a world where everyone has access to clean water and healthy food, and agriculture is sustainable and environmentally sustainable.