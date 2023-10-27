PTC launches supplier program

A representational image of used cigarettes in an ashtray. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) launched a program on Thursday to boost its sustainability agenda through supplier-led innovations, and also released its first report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The program, called Be Supplier for A Better Tomorrow Together, aims to foster collaboration and learning among suppliers from various industries, such as sustainable packaging, agriculture, consumer immersion and artificial intelligence.

The company held a conference in Lahore to showcase the advances made by more than 20 suppliers from across the country, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities in creating a sustainable ecosystem for businesses.

PTC also unveiled its ESG report, which highlights its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, promoting social responsibility and upholding ethical standards. The report shows that PTC is leading its carbon neutrality agenda through efficient use of renewable energy sources, and that its manufacturing complexes are certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship. The company also said it has reduced its waste to landfill and increased the percentage of female talent in management roles.