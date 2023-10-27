Stocks end little changed as banks offset profit-taking

Two investors can be seen discussing in front of the digital stock board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File

Stock ended flat on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy meeting due next week, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 8.15 points or 0.02 percent to close at 51,185.28. The index gained more than 340 points in early trade, but pared gains later as investors awaited the outcome of the monetary policy meeting and the inflation data for October.

Moreover, market participants are closely monitoring the upcoming review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s standby arrangement (SBA), which, if successful, will pave the way for a $700 million installment.

"Stocks closed flat amid concerns for uncertainty over the rupee after Goldman Sachs warned of a short-lived recovery from IMF and bilateral support amid financing risks as the election approaches," said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

The speculations over the likely receipt of a $700 million IMF installment expected next month, after fiscal targets of 0.4 percent of GDP and a primary balance for a Rs 416 billion fiscal surplus were met to pave the way for IMF disbursement, played a catalytic role in the positive close."

Topline Securities said the equities had a range-bound day. The day began positively, with investors carrying forward the bullish momentum from the preceding day. "However, the market witnessed profit-taking in the latter half, which compelled the benchmak index to shed away the gains it had made during the early trading hours. Ultimately, the market ended the day on a relatively flat note."

During the day, banking sector stocks emerged as star performers. This was driven by outstanding financial results and dividend announcements that exceeded street expectations, as part of the ongoing results season.

Consequently, BAHL, MEBL, MCB, and BOP contributed positively by adding 167 points cumulatively. On the other hand, some stocks like PPL, DAWH, and HBL experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 85 points.

The index traded in a range of 380.04 points, showing an intraday high of 51,520.68 (+343.55) and a low of 51,140.64 (-36.49) points. The total volume remained at 175.3 million shares. Of the 100 index companies, 26 closed up, 57 closed down, 4 were unchanged, while 13 remained untraded.

The banking sector continued to deliver strong earnings for the quarter, contributing the most points to the index. The index was supported by commercial banks with 132.62 points, leather and tanneries with 20.14 points, cement with 10.27 points, tobacco with 8.14 points, and close-end mutual funds with 7.59 points.

Companies adding points to the index were BAHL with 94.6 points, MEBL with 31.93 points, MCB with 20.41 points, SRVI with 20.14 points, and BOP with 19.37 points.