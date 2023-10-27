Oil falls more than $2 on easing Middle East fears

In this file photo taken on April 23, 2020 Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills in Eddy County, New Mexico. — AFP

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell more $2 a barrel on Thursday as fears of a wider Middle East conflict eased at the same time that U.S. demand showed signs of weakening.

Brent crude futures were down $2.28, or 2.53 percent, at $87.85 a barrel by 1740 GMT, having settled nearly 2 percent higher on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid by $2.10, or 2.41 percent, to $83.29 a barrel.

Fears of a spillover affecting global crude supplies from the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which could embroil Iran and its allies in the region, have supported oil prices in recent weeks.

Those worries were retreating by midday on Thursday. "The security premium we've been paying since earlier in the month seems to be deflating," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

The US and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion of Gaza, which is reeling from almost three weeks of Israeli bombing triggered by a mass killing spree in southern Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas.