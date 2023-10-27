KE delays financial statements amid tariff uncertainty

View of the KE headquarters in Karachi. — Facebook/K-Electric

KARACHI: Karachi Electric Ltd. (KE), the sole power utility in the country's financial hub, said on Thursday that it would delay the release of its quarterly financial statements until the regulator approves its tariff petitions for the next control period.

KE is seeking a cost-reflective and investment-enabling tariff with adjustment mechanism from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the federal body that regulates the power sector.

KE said it was working on the renewal of the tariff for the next control period starting from July 1, 2023, and had submitted its generation petition for the remaining life of its power plants and investment plan and performance indicators for its transmission and distribution segments to NEPRA.

“KE remains actively engaged with NEPRA for timely and sustainable tariff determination,” the company said in a statement. “Due to pending tariff determinations, KE would not be able to issue the financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and onwards till the tariff is finalised.”

The KE issued the statement after its 113th annual general meeting for FY 2023. The meeting was chaired by Moonis Alvi , chief executive officer KE. Mark Skelton, the chairman and most of KE board members attended the meeting virtually.

The statement said the company's financial performance was significantly affected by the ongoing economic crisis in the country, driven by factors like high inflation, increased policy rates, and economic contraction.

"As a result, the company experienced a 7.3 percent reduction in units sent-out and a substantial decline in gross profitability by Rs15.72 billion. Exchange losses also increased by Rs4.38 billion due to the devaluation of the rupee," it said.

Furthermore, there was a Rs6.28 billion increase in impairment losses related to doubtful debts, influenced by high inflation and worsening economic conditions that decreased customers’ propensity to pay. "Increased finance costs by Rs19.45 billion, largely due to higher effective borrowing rates, led to a loss after tax of Rs30.90 billion."

The statement said despite the tough economic challenges, KE remains steadfast towards infrastructure upgrades for improved services throughout its territory. "As such, the construction of the 500kV KANNUP-Karachi Interconnection (KKI) Grid, being the Company’s first flagship Grid at 500kV is progressing swiftly. Similarly, the pre-commissioning activities of the 220kV Dhabeji Grid are also being expedited with the grid expected to commence operations in FY 2024."

Furthermore, during FY 2023, both Unit 1 and Unit 2 of KE's 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant, BOPS-Ill witnessed successful commissioning and set off commercial operations during Q4 and Q3 respectively. Meanwhile, the total transmission capacity was increased by 162 MVAs, taking net transmission capacity to 6,965 MVAs, through value addition of new power transformers, amidst planned upgrades in existing grids.

KE has also increased its efforts to curb electricity theft and facilitate customers in clearing their electricity dues.Over 100,000 customers have been supported through facilitation camps across the city, and 100 tonnes of kunda wires have also been removed by field teams operating round-the-clock. Connections with long-standing dues are also being disconnected in line with the NEPRA Consumer Service Manual, the governing document for all distribution companies in Pakistan.