SBP’s forex reserves fall by $220m to $7.494bn, IMF review awaited

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped by $220 million to $7.494 billion in the week ending October 20, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, as the country made debt repayments amid a slowdown in foreign inflows.

The country's total forex reserves decreased by $38 million to $12.656 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also fell by $38 million to $5.161 billion. The SBP's reserves are enough to cover around two months of import payments.

The SBP, in its statement, said that the decline in foreign exchange reserves was caused by debt repayments, although it made no mention of the type of payment. Analysts believe the government's external debt servicing, including coupon payments on Pakistan's Eurobonds, did, in fact, put pressure on the reserves.

Last week, Pakistan made coupon payments on its dollar-denominated Eurobonds that mature in April 2024. The International Monetary Fund's mission is expected to arrive in Pakistan on November 2 to review the country's $3 billion ongoing loan program.

Analysts believe the country will receive $710 million from the IMF when it evaluates its economic and financial performance early next month, based on the fact that it has almost fully met all of the fiscal and monetary benchmarks put forth by the global lender.

The IMF review will cover the indicative targets, quantitative performance criteria, and structural benchmark for the first quarter of the economy's performance. Analysts are optimistic because the fiscal and energy targets, particularly the primary surplus, and the other monetary and net international reserve targets are all within the parameters agreed upon with the Fund.

However, the government will still face challenges because foreign inflows have been less than anticipated and it is still unclear how the next quarter's expectations will be met. Maintaining Pakistan's external inflows depends on the positive outcome of the IMF review.

The SBP's foreign exchange reserves improved from a low of $3.1 billion to $7.6 billion by the end of September 2023. The reserve build-up was largely supported by non-debt-creating inflows amid favorable market conditions.

The fact that the nation's current account deficit has been managed so far is encouraging for the foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan's current account deficit (CAD) shrank to $947 million in the first quarter of this fiscal year, down 58 percent from the same period last year. The CAD sharply reduced to $8 million in September, down 98 percent from the last year on the back of increased remittances and lower imports.