Rupee appreciation is short-lived, Goldman warns

Money changer counts Rs5,000 notes. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned gains in Pakistan’s rupee, which is among the world’s top performers in the past two months, will be short-lived given its financing risks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

“The recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee will likely be short-lived, given soaring interest costs and only short-term arrangements with the International Monetary Fund and bilateral financing to support the external balance,” Goldman analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a Wednesday report. “The market will continue to require a premium for Pakistan’s rupee ahead of elections.”

The rupee has surged almost 9 percent since late August, making it the best performing currency globally after Afghanistan’s afghani, as authorities cracked down on the illegal dollar trade.

But risk remains as investors brace for possible unrest as the nation prepares to hold national elections in the first few months of next year. Inflows from exports and remittances also remain muted, making the nation more dependent on foreign aid from countries in the Middle East as well as China for dollar flows.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell for the fourth straight session in the interbank market on Thursday, weighed down by demand from importers for dollars and broad strength in the greenback against other major currencies, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 280.09 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 279.88. n the open market, the rupee lost Rs1 to settle at 282 versus the dollar. “Inflows in the currency market declined as a result of a rise in importers' demand for dollars and a slowdown in exporters' dollar sales,” said a currency dealer.

“Furthermore, the US dollar continued to rise against major peers. This out pressure on the rupee,” he added.

Since the beginning of this week, the rupee has once again begun to decline versus the dollar after exhibiting a steady upward trajectory for more than a month. The recent depreciation of the currency is perceived as a lead-up to the International Monetary Fund’s review talks.

Dealers said that in order to keep its foreign exchange reserves at about $8 billion before the IMF talks start early next month, the central bank is purchasing dollars from the foreign exchange market.

The IMF’s mission will come to Pakistan on November 2 to review Pakistan’s $3 billion loan programme, which, if successful, will pave the way for the release of a $710 million second tranche.