ACE Punjab raids former lawmakers’ houses to arrest Bushra Bibi’s brother

Former PM, Imran Khan (right) along with his wife Bushra Bibi at a registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment carried out a series of raids in a bid to arrest Ahmed Mujtaba, brother of Bushra Bibi.

Ahmed Mujtaba is wanted due to his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal pertaining to leasing government land through a front man.

ACE Punjab conducted raids in various locations, including Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan. The focus of the raids was on the residences of former members of Punjab and National Assembly, including Rai Hassan Nawaz, Murtaza Iqbal and Naeem Ibrahim. Notably, no arrests were made during the raids.