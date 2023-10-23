ECP to enlist 1m officers for upcoming general election duty

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan’s election commission building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the upcoming general election and plans to enlist nearly one million individuals to fill essential roles for the elections.

According to preliminary estimates, “There will be approximately 700,000 polling staff members, and the count may increase to around 900,000 to 1 million when including security personnel.

The final number will be confirmed once the election schedule is announced,” the ECP sources said on Sunday.

A list of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling staff has been compiled, with a total of 10,7361 officers set to be deployed nationwide.

In Punjab, approximately 54,706 presiding officers, 310,968 assistant presiding officers, and 160,445 polling staff will be assigned election duties.

In the province, a sum total of 526,123 officers will be appointed.

In Sindh, 20,315 presiding officers, 162,523 assistant presiding officers and 81,262 polling staff will be appointed, bringing the total number of officers in the province to 264,100.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 16,525 presiding officers, 100,085 assistant presiding officers and 50,045 polling staff will be appointed, making a combined total of 166,655 officers.

In Balochistan, a combined number of 50,491 officers will be designated, including 5,266 presiding officers, 30,150 assistant presiding officers and 15,075 polling staff.